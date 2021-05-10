Frost Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers

The follow weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Temperatures in the lower and middle 30s will result in frost formation.
  • WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca,
    Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
  • WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

