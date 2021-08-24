Heat Advisory in effect for the Southern Tier Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Heat index values up to 99 expected.
- WHERE…Much of Central New York including Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, and Broome counties.
- WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.