Saturday Morning’s 7-Day Forecast (5/02/20) AM: Warm weekend before another drop in temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 2ND: 65°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 2ND: 39°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:01 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:09 PM

Saturday we have a well deserved sunny start to the day. Fog burned off rather quickly after sunrise and temperatures starting the day in the upper 30s for the Twin Tiers. As the sun takes over this morning and a high pressure in place, temperatures will rise rather quickly in the mid to upper 60s for the entire region. Clouds will increase throughout the day due to a low pressure system tracking to our north but temperatures will remain warmer than average.

Tonight clouds will continue to increase in coverage as we introduce the chance again for some spotty showers overnight into tomorrow morning. The clouds will moderate the temperatures tonight keeping the lows around 50 for the Twin Tiers. Tomorrow expect temperatures to climb well into the 70s and partly sunny skies before another system impacts us Sunday evening.

A low pressure system to our east will throw some moisture back over our region Sunday evening before pulling away on Monday. This will increase our chances for spotty showers during this time. This will pull some cooler Canadian air over our region and begin a stretch of well below average temperatures.

Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for the remainder of the work week. Lows every night will reach the low to mid 30s with frost chances for most nights beginning on Monday. Temperatures during this time will run roughly ten degrees below average. We introduce some more rain chances mid to late week with a weak low pressure passes over the Twin Tiers Wednesday into Friday. This rain should be relatively light compared to last week’s weather.

SATURDAY: SUNNY START, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 68

SATURDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 51

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

MONDAY:PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CLEARING LATE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWER

HIGH: 58 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

