Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the Twin Tiers
The NWS in Binghamton has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8:00 PM…
- WHAT…Severe Thunderstorm Watch
- WHERE… counties in pink including Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Oneida, Sullivan, Tioga (NY)
- WHEN…Until 8:00 PM Tuesday
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
The NWS in State College has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8:00 PM…
- WHAT…Severe Thunderstorm Watch
- WHERE… counties in pink including Tioga (PA)
- WHEN…Until 8:00 PM Tuesday
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.