Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Jason Kinkade, 39, was arrested again by the Chemung County Sheriff's Office after causing water damage in jail.

The arrest report said Kinkade tampered with the fire sprinkler in his holding cell at the Chemung County Jail, activating the sprinkler and "causing significant damage to the facility." He was arrested for Third-Degree Criminal Mischief.