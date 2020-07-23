Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for counties in pink until 10 pm this evening. This includes Bradford, Tioga (N.Y.), Broome & Susquehanna counties.

From the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. The main threats are isolated damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Be sure to check the latest forecast

updates and have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings if severe weather approaches your location.