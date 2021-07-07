Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect Wednesday for the Twin Tiers
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM TUESDAY…
- WHERE… Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, Tioga (N.Y.) & Bradford counties
- WHEN…until 11 pm Tuesday
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely. Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible. Thunderstorms will continue to develop and intensify near a front across southern New York into southern New England as well as within a hot/unstable air mass to the south across other parts of the region. Storms are likely to linearly organize through late afternoon/early evening as they spread east-southeastward.
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:
- WHERE… includes Tioga County (Pa.)
