An overcast morning is followed by some peeks of sunshine this afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 11TH: 41°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:33 PM

Overcast conditions start us off this workweek but this cloud cover will not last. An area of high pressure to the north of us will move into our area which allows for a change in the wind direction. Currently, we have a south or southeast wind which is bringing in low-level moisture into the Twin Tiers. As this area of high pressure builds in, the wind direction changes and also the area of high pressure helps to clear out the cloud cover. This afternoon will be a mix of sun and clouds but I am thinking there will be more sun than clouds. We also stay dry today across the Twin Tiers. Today will be another above average day temperature wise with highs reaching the mid 70s. Our highs this week mostly sit into the mid 70s. Overnight tonight, cloud cover increases but we continue to stay dry. Lows tonight fall into the mid 50s which is still about 15 degrees above average. The cloud cover that builds in overnight tonight sticks with us into Tuesday morning. What also sticks with us for Tuesday is that area of high pressure. It allows for us to get more breaks in the cloud cover on Tuesday afternoon.

Heading into Wednesday, we deal with another day with a mix of sun and clouds as we hang onto some moisture. A weak boundary moves through which brings with it the chance to see a stray shower but most will stay dry. We really start to see that cloud cover increase on Thursday. A stray shower is possible Thursday night. The real shower chances return for the end of the week and into the weekend. On Friday, a warm front moves through bringing with it the chance for showers. Scattered showers are possible Saturday as a cold front moves through. Here comes a big temperature drop behind the cold front. Winds shift out of the northwest behind the cold front which brings in this cooler air mass which allows temperature to sit more seasonable into the 60s. Due to the winds being out of the northwest, there is also the chance to see some lake-effect cloud cover and showers on Sunday.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. OVERNIGHT STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 60​​​​

FRIDAY: SUN AND CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

