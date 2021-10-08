Light rainfall possible this weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 39°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:38 PM

High pressure moving out and our next weak disturbance moves in heading into the weekend. Break in cloud cover Friday evening, then increasing clouds overnight. Stray shower possible late. Lows near 60 degrees.

Weak disturbance moves into the region for the start of the weekend. Mainly cloudy Saturday and spotty light showers possible. Breezy afternoon and highs approaching 70 degrees. Isolated shower around Saturday night. Patchy fog and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Moisture continues to sit over the region Sunday as low pressure moves up the coast. A stray shower possible Sunday. Overall rainfall again staying light. Otherwise, more clouds rather than sunshine for the day. Highs Sunday approaching 70 degrees. Slight chance for rainfall through early next week, coming along with mild temperatures for this time of the year. Highs again next week into the 70s.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter