Wind Advisory in effect Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Employees of a vendor paid to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing in Pennsylvania may have compromised the private information of at least 72,000 people, including their exposure status and their sexual orientation, the state Health Department said Thursday.

Agency spokesman Barry Ciccocioppo said in an email it recently learned workers at Atlanta-based Insight Global “disregarded security protocols established in the contract and created unauthorized documents” outside the state's secure data system.