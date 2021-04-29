Wind Advisory in effect Friday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
  • WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Oneida and Cortland counties.
  • WHEN…From 10 AM to 11 PM Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 2 AM SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
  • WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga and Broome counties.
  • WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

