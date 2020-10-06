Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday for the Southern Tier

The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected during the afternoon hours across the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.