Wind Advisory in effect Wednesday for the Southern Tier
The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
- WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected during the afternoon hours across the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.