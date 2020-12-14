Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning

The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than 7 inches possible.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. In New York, Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

WHEN…Snow overspreads the area from south to north Wednesday late afternoon and evening. The snow could be heavy at times Wednesday night before it tapers off Thursday morning.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel conditions may deteriorate quickly after the snow begins with temperatures below freezing throughout the event. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is high uncertainty regarding how far north the area of heavy snow will set up but there will likely be a sharp decrease in snowfall totals from south to north

across the area. East-northeast winds 10 to 20 mph may cause some blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in State College:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible.

WHERE…Tioga County.

WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

IMPACTS…Heavy snow may make for very difficult to impossible travel conditions, particularly for the Wednesday evening commute through Wednesday night.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bands of heavy snow creating snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.