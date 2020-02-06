Winter Weather Advisory in effect Thursday evening through Friday afternoon

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, & Yates counties from 10 PM Thursday until 1 PM Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory also in effect for Tioga (N.Y), and Bradford counties from 1 AM Friday until 5 PM Friday:

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially during the Friday morning commute. Heavy snow combined with gusty winds may cause scattered power outages.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow could be very heavy at times Friday morning, with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour possible.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tioga County (Pa.) from 10 PM Thursday to 1 PM Friday:

Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain will change to freezing rain late this evening and to heavy snow in the pre dawn hours. One inch per hour rates are possible between 5 am and 10 am. Northwest winds will gust between 20 and 30 mph Friday afternoon while temperatures fall through the 20s.