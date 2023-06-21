AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 21ST: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE218ST: 56°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A dry overnight before shower chances move in for your morning. How long will that rain last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds will move into our region throughout the overnight. We will be on the drier side though, with temperatures dropping into the lower to mid fifties.

TOMORROW:

Showers will start to move during the morning. The rain won’t last long though as we should start to dry up closer to the mid afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs near seventy.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Rain returns early Friday. Chances for storms will be with us as well. We will start to warm up a bit, with highs reaching into the mid seventies. Shower and storm chances continue throughout the weekend as well. Peaks of sunshine will be with us on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper seventies on Saturday and reach the lower eighties on Sunday.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSLTY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56