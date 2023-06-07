AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 7TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 7TH: 52°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Wildfire smoke sticks around today but we do stay dry. When do shower chances return? Details below:

TODAY:

Our weather pattern will be quiet today. The main concern is the poor air quality due to the wildfire smoke from Canada that will give us a hazy sky again today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds build in with stray showers developing.

TOMORROW:

More scattered showers develop for Thursday as a disturbance moves through the area.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another disturbance moves in for Friday bringing more showers to the area. A stray shower may linger into Saturday but most look to stay dry for the start of the weekend. An area of low pressure moves in for Sunday and for the beginning of next week. This will result in more shower chances and even some heavier pockets of rain.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HAZY SKY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 52

