Above average temperatures continue with rain and snow showers today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 16°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 5:34 PM

Good morning! We are starting the day cloudy and with some isolated rain and snow showers. These showers will become more scattered in the afternoon. Higher elevations see the better chance for snow showers for a longer time while lower elevations mainly deal with rain showers. A heavy snow shower is possible that could reduce visibility but most of these showers will be light. Little to no accumulation is expected from these showers. All of this activity is associated with two cold fronts moving in. Today is also another above average temperature day. Highs will reach the low 40s. Overnight, dry conditions return with temperatures in the 20s. Active weather returns Friday. Mostly cloudy conditions start our day with us turning cloudy during the afternoon. Rain and snow showers return once again for Friday evening and stick around into Saturday as another cold front moves in. Above average temperatures hold through Saturday as well.

Dry weather returns Sunday and sticks with us through the middle of next week. A drop in temperatures occurs on Sunday and Monday due to that cold front on Saturday. Highs will be near 20 both days. The 30s and 40s are quick to return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. CHANCE PM RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING AM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 3

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 19 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

