AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:28 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild for this time of the year through the end of the workweek. Chance for on-and-off rainfall continues. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Stubborn clouds hold for the evening and early overnight. Gradual clearing after midnight with patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Increasing clouds for the morning ahead of our next weather-maker. Increasing winds out of the south, as well, which will help bump our temperatures up. Highs into the low to mid 40s, above average for this time of the year. Chance for showers returns for the afternoon and evening as a frontal system moves in. Overall rainfall staying light. Potential for pockets of sleet and freezing rain to mix in, but also staying light and isolated. Patchy drizzle to freezing drizzle possible overnight. Lows near freezing.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another area of high pressure providing quiet conditions Wednesday. Breezy at times, but still mild. Highs near 40 degrees, then overnight lows mid 20s to near 30 degrees. Rain becomes likely Thursday as low pressure impacts the region. Windy but mild, highs near 50 degrees. Dry end to the workweek. Highs Friday again near 50 degrees. Brief back to reality Saturday with colder but seasonable temperatures. Chance for showers for the start of the weekend. Warming up again Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 18

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

