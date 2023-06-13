AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 13TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 13TH: 53°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Pleasant Tuesday, but rainfall quick to return. Active weather will take us through the rest of the workweek. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds for the evening, then stray showers possible before midnight. Chance for widespread rainfall increases late overnight into the predawn hours. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

Area of low pressure overhead Wednesday. Widespread rain for the morning, then occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms through midday. Breezy west wind for the afternoon and highs in the low to mid 60s. Rainfall lingers into the early overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather continues for the rest of the workweek. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Not a washout Thursday, though, with a few breaks in cloud cover. Highs in the low to mid 70s, then overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall more likely Friday with another disturbance pushing through the area. Mainly cloudy and cooler than average with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows into the 50s. At this early vantage point, it looks like stray showers possible for the weekend as low pressure rides up the coast. Best chances for rainfall staying to our east, though. Highs back into the 70s. Chance for showers continues early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAINFALL BECOMES LIKELY LATE

LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE FEW SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram