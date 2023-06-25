AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 25TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 25TH: 56°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

TONIGHT:

Spotty rainfall around for the evening and overnight. Otherwise, intervals of clouds with a light wind setting the stage for fog. Mild and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

THIS WEEK:

Active weather takes us through the workweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Monday through Wednesday, then a chance continues for Thursday and Friday. Potential for heavy rain, which brings the threat for isolated flash flooding Monday through Wednesday. Any sunshine we see before thunderstorms arrive will add to our strong/severe thunderstorm threat. Isolated strong/severe thunderstorms possible during peak heating hours with small hail and strong wind possible. Otherwise, summer humidity staying strong this week. Chance for showers and thunderstorms continues for next weekend.

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

