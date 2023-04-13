The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT FRIDAY…
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Ground Level
Ozone.. from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Friday.
Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index
or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different
pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the
health concern.
When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.