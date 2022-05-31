AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 31ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 31ST: 48°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Happy Tuesday! Sunshine is starting our day and will be the case for our Tuesday. We stay mostly sunny today and get hot. Temperatures today reach the low 90s with increasing humidity for the afternoon. Due to the heat and humidity, a pop-up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon and into the evening. Any pop-up shower or storm would be isolated. Overnight, we are dry and partly cloudy. Lows are in the mid 60s. Patchy fog is possible late overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Showers also move in early Wednesday. These showers will be associated with a cold front. Active weather continues throughout Wednesday with thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening. Some strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging wind is the main threat with any strong to severe storm but large hail is also possible.

We dry out Wednesday night and into Thursday morning but stay mostly cloudy. An area of low pressure moves to the South of the Twin Tiers on Thursday afternoon and evening. This area of low pressure brings showers to the Twin Tiers during this time frame. Dry weather returns for Friday and so does plenty of sunshine. Sunshine takes us through the weekend and we stay near average temperature wise as highs remain in the 70s. There is a little more cloud cover on Sunday but we are still able to see some sunshine. Shower chances return Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, POP-UP SHOWER OR STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS/T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PM RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

