AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3RD: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3RD: 18°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather returns for midweek. Staying mild midweek, but slow cooling trend into the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Passing light showers around Tuesday evening, turning isolated for the overnight. Clouds and fog continue. Temperatures upper 40s to lower 50s.

TOMORROW:

Another round of rain moves in Wednesday. Occasional showers through the morning and afternoon with downpours again possible. Still, no hydro concerns but we are seeing slight rises in small streams and creeks. Highs into the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers for the evening, then tapering through the overnight. Slight chance for a rumble of thunder with limited instability present. Drying out late. Lows in the low to mid 40s

REST OF THE WEEK:

Thursday is our best bet at a mainly dry day. Stray shower early on possible, but looking dry with breaks in clouds for the afternoon. Highs Thursday approaching 50 degrees. Light showers around Friday and for the start of the weekend. Rain mixing with and turning to snow as temperatures get closer to average for this time of the year. High pressure settles back in Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: PASSING LIGHT SHOWERS. CLOUDY & FOG

LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

