AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 17TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 17TH: 43°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:45 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:23 PM

Happy Tuesday! Some passing clouds are moving through this morning. This will not be the case throughout the whole day as we turn mostly sunny with an area of high pressure building in. Highs today reach the mid 60s. It will also be a bit breezy with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Overnight, we are dry and mainly clear as high pressure remains in control. Sunshine starts our Wednesday but changes move in throughout the day. Clouds increase Wednesday ahead of our next area of low pressure. Showers move in for Wednesday night.

Isolated showers remain for parts of Thursday. Clouds decrease late day on Thursday. We also see the start of a warming trend on Thursday. Temperatures reach the mid 70s on Thursday. The warming trend continues for Friday as highs make their way into the mid 80s. For Friday, we are mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers.

More showers move in late day Saturday. It is a mix of sun and clouds day with a front moving in from the West. This brings those showers late day on Saturday. This front continues to move through on Sunday and brings more rain showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Our friend high pressure makes a comeback for Monday as we see mostly sunny conditions.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CLOUDS DECREASE LATE DAY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. RAIN SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 42

