AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 5TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 5TH: 18°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:50PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Finally a break in the cloud cover Thursday, but change of scenery in store for us Friday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds build back into the area for the evening into the early overnight. Mostly cloudy and stray showers possible late. Lows in the lows to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Disturbance moving through Friday morning brings the chances for rain and snow showers. Best chances for snowfall being in higher elevation, but staying light. Best timing for showers in the morning, then stray to isolated showers stick around for the afternoon. Winds turning in favor of lake-effect through late day and overnight, best chances downwind of Lake Ontario. Still, snowfall looking to stay light. Highs Friday near 40 degrees, then overnight lows near 30 degrees.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Lake-effect lingers Saturday. Mainly trace amounts will be seen, but higher elevation of Steuben County may see a quick 1-2″. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 30s. Decreasing clouds for the evening into the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Clouds gradually build back in on Sunday. Highs near 40 degrees. Stray shower possible overnight into early Monday, best chances to our south. Mainly dry start to the new workweek, but chance for showers returns by midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: RAINFALL TAPERS & FOG CONTINUES

LOW: 45

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

