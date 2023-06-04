AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 4TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 4TH: 51°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunny and dry end to the weekend. Potential to see some rainfall this week, but very hit or miss. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clear to mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Staying dry and cool. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW:

Low pressure impacts the region this week. Mostly to partly sunny Monday. Chance for showers returns late day and into the overnight, but it won’t be a washout. Any rainfall staying light. Seasonable with afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows into the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Low pressure sits to our northeast with waves rotating through the region. Chance for showers returns each day for the workweek, but still doesn’t look like a washout. Shower activity will be hit or miss, meaning not everyone will see rainfall. Otherwise, breezy week ahead under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 70s. Cooler than average midweek through Friday with temperatures only in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees. Slightly warmer weekend ahead for us.

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 41

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

