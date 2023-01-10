AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 10TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 10TH: 16°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stubborn clouds hang on through Wednesday, but coming along with mainly dry conditions. Chance for showers is quick to return, though. Details below:

Tonight:

Patchy freezing drizzle to a flurry possible for the evening and early overnight. Most of the area staying dry, but clouds continue. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Tomorrow:

Dry and slightly mild conditions take us through Wednesday. Upper-level moisture leading to another day with clouds. Highs near 40 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Stray shower possible for the Finger Lakes for the evening, then chance spotty showers with a wintry mix arrives into the predawn hours. Potential for a light glazing of ice into early Thursday. Lows nearing 30 degrees.

Rest of the week:

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes for the end of the workweek. To start, we are on the warm side of this system. Spotty rain showers around Thursday morning and early afternoon, then chance for showers increases by late day into the overnight. Highs into the mid to upper 40s, then lows near 40 degrees. Overnight rainfall could exceed 1″ in portions of the Southern Tier, while the Northern Tier will see an average of 0.25-0.75″. Low pressure lifts north Thursday night, which will bring a cold front through the area into Friday. Rain showers in the morning, turning to snowfall as temperatures drop. At this early vantage point, we’re looking at snow totals of a trace to 4″, highest amounts into portions of the Steuben and Schuyler counties. Highs in the low to mid 40s in the morning, then dropping through the afternoon. Winds in favor of lake-effect for the start of the weekend. High pressure builds in Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE/FLURRY POSSIBLE

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

