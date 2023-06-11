Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers will be with us for your afternoon and evening. How long will that last? More details below:

TODAY:

A mix of clouds and sun will be with us for your morning. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and showers will be with us in the mid to late afternoon. We will be unseasonably warm today, with highs in the lower to mid eighties.

TONIGHT:

Showers will start primarily after midnight. This rain will be more sustained. Skies will be mostly cloudy. We will be on the warmer side as lows only drop to near sixty.

START OF NEW WORK WEEK:

Shower chances will be likely on Monday as a cold front approaches. Thunderstorm potential will move in for the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Much cooler air will move in as highs will only be in the lower seventies. Chances for showers will linger for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Clouds will break so some sunshine will peak through. We warm up a bit back to the mid seventies. Showers and storms return on Wednesday as highs fall back into the lower seventies. Chances for showers will still remain Thursday and Friday. Then we dry up to start off the weekend on Saturday.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Afternoon Shower Chance

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Cloudy. Rain Likely.

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Broken Clouds. Chance Showers

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers. Peaks of Sunshine

HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Chance Showers. Clouds/Sun

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Chance Showers. Clouds/Sun

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

SATURDAY : Mainly Dry. Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 75