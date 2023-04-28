AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 28TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 28TH: 38°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:09 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather returns for the end of the workweek and continues through the weekend. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Rain continues for the evening and overnight, moderate to heavy at times. Rain totals for the night around 0.25″. Cloudy and windy, otherwise. Patchy fog possible into the hilltops. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW:

Scattered showers continue Saturday morning, turning spotty to isolated for the late day hours. Stubborn clouds and breezy winds continue. Highs into the low to mid 50s. Isolated to scattered rainfall for the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another round of rain sets up over the region Sunday to Monday. Potential for heavy rain again with amounts of 1-2″ possible. Keeping an eye on the potential for isolated flash flooding through late Sunday and into Monday. Highs Sunday near 60 degrees and windy. Active weather continues next week with a chance for showers each day. Upper 40s to low 50s for highs into midweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: RAIN LIKELY. CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG & WINDY

LOW: 42

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

