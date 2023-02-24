AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 18°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Colder and windy today. When do we warm up? Details below:

TODAY:

Winds in favor of lake-effect today. We see gusts as high as 30-40 mph out of the northwest. Lake-effect snow showers and clouds with us today. The snow showers become more stray throughout the day and we also get colder.

TONIGHT:

We stay mostly cloudy overnight and winds decrease.

THIS WEEKEND:

Scattered snow showers start our weekend with accumulation between a trace to 2 inches. We dry out Saturday night and Sunday but hold onto the clouds.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Our next weather system moves in late day Monday and into Tuesday. It brings rain and snow to the area. We dry out by midweek before shower chances move in for Thursday.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW. WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

