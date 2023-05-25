AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 25TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 25TH: 47°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:31 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a quiet and cold start to the day. Temperatures today will be about 10 degrees below average but we do see plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT:

A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of the area tonight as we have the potential for some frost. Temperatures tonight will be in the 30s overnight and we are mostly clear.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Friday and we are warming up.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A warming trend takes us through the weekend and into next week as we reach into the 70s and even 80s. Dry weather holds for the weekend and continues for the upcoming week. Sunshine also continues across the area.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 51

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 56

