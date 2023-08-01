AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 1ST: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 1ST: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:27 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The cool and comfortable weather pattern continues today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Patchy fog is starting our day but will lift throughout the morning. Aside from the foggy start, we are mostly sunny today with some stray light showers this afternoon and early evening. Most look to stay dry.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are dry and mostly clear. Patchy fog looks to develop again late tonight and into Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW:

We are mostly sunny and dry on Wednesday. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of an active end to the week.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Clouds build throughout the day Thursday with shower chances increasing. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread for Friday. By the weekend, we are dry and mostly sunny for both days. This is short-lived as showers return for Monday.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 75 LOW : 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW : 57

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 85 LOW : 62

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

