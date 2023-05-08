AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 8TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 8TH: 42°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine returns today. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds are decreasing this morning. We turn mostly sunny by the late morning and it continues into the afternoon. Temperatures today are close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds filter back in ahead of our next weak disturbance. It brings some stray showers late tonight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Aside from stray showers in the morning, we are dry for the remainder of the day. We remain mostly cloudy throughout the day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Sunshine returns Wednesday and we start to warm up. Temperatures reach almost 10 degrees above average by the end of the week. We stay mostly sunny on Thursday before clouds increase Friday. Saturday remains dry with some broken cloud cover. On Sunday, there is a slight chance for showers but they look to be isolated at this time.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 46

