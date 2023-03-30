AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 30TH: 50°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 30TH: 27°
THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM
THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:31 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mostly sunny today before we see rain showers by Friday. How long do they last? Details below:
TODAY:
Dry and quiet today with an area of high pressure in control. We stay mostly sunny throughout the day.
TONIGHT:
Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Late tonight, rain and snow showers move through the area. Any snow accumulation will be light.
TOMORROW:
Unsettled weather returns for the end of the week. An area of low pressure enters the region and brings rain showers to the area.
REST OF THE WEEK:
We stay active for the start of the weekend. A cold front enters the region on Saturday bringing rain showers and the potential for some thunderstorms. Winds will be strong on Saturday with gusts as high as 40-50 mph possible. Sunshine returns by Sunday but is short-lived. Clouds move in Monday and showers return for late day. The chance for showers continues for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have an amazing day!
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 43 LOW: 27
FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS
HIGH: 53 LOW: 48
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY
HIGH: 67 LOW: 25
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 31
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 64 LOW: 42
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 65 LOW: 47
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 67 LOW: 53
