AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 23RD: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 23RD: 25°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure builds in for Friday leading to a dry end to the workweek. How long with it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Cold front moving through the region Thursday evening into the overnight. A round of showers moves through with downpours possible, but overall rainfall is not a concern. Drying out before midnight, but clouds linger. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

High pressure at the surface keeping us dry for the end of the workweek. Upper-level moisture in place bringing mid/high-level clouds to the region. Cooler, but seasonable. Highs Friday in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Building clouds overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Staying dry through midnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Low pressure moves into the Great Lakes for the start of the weekend. Precipitation moves in by the predawn hours Saturday. Potential for a wintry mix to take place for the onset of precipitation as temperatures at the surface will be near freezing, but temperatures above the surface will be above freezing. If a wintry mix takes place, there is a brief window through sunrise where a glazing of ice is possible. As the sun comes up, precipitation turns to mainly rain with a few downpours possible. Heaviest rain falls in the morning, then spotty showers possible through the afternoon. Cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Stray shower overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Drying out for Sunday with some sunshine returning. Highs into the low to mid 50s. Chance for showers returns early next week, but it won’t be a washout. Highs near average for this time of the year.

THURSDAY NIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS/EARLY NIGHT SHOWERS

LOW: 32

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT & DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

