AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 19TH: 22°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Stubborn clouds continue into midweek with few breaks of sunshine. Active weather returns for the end of the week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Winds in favor of lake-effect showers to flurries for the evening and overnight. Snowfall stays minimal, mainly trace amounts. Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

MIDWEEK:

Clouds the main story for Tuesday, but lingering flurries in the morning still possible. Dry afternoon with limited sunshine. Highs near freezing. Partial clearing for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid teens. Wednesday is our best bet at dry conditions. Mix of sun and clouds for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is near average for this time of the year. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

END OF THE WEEK:

Active weather is quick to return. Strong area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes Thursday. Precipitation looks to start as snowfall by midday, quickly turning to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Highs near 40 degrees with a strong south/southeast wind. Gusts over 25 mph at times for late day and overnight. Occasional rain continues for the overnight. Temperatures hold almost steady to near 40 degrees. Occasional rain continues Friday. Main concern turns to increasing winds with an approaching cold front with gusts over 45 mph possible for the afternoon. Cold front moves through, which will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows into the single digits for many. With this sharp drop in temperatures, this poses another concern for a flash freeze. Black ice is possible after a full day of rainfall. Possibility for freezing rain as we transition between rain and snowfall, which will cause more ice.

Occasional snowfall for the overnight, which will linger Saturday. At this early vantage point, we are looking at light accumulations. Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend, especially Christmas Eve. and Christmas morning. Highs Saturday in the teens, then lows back into the single digits. Below zero wind chills possible overnight into Christmas morning. Christmas day may see a stray shower or flurry with winds in favor of lake-effect. Highs near 20 degrees. Chance continues early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWER/FLURRY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 21

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: SNOW TO RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: RAIN TO SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 18 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 23 LOW: 9

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER/FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

