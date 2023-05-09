AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 9TH: 69°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 9TH: 42°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:15 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure is the main weather-maker through midweek. Some sunshine, with the exception of some wildfire smoke, and staying dry. How long will it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Evening haze gives way to a mainly clear and cold overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost possible.

MIDWEEK:

High pressure the main weather-maker through midweek. Sunshine returns both Wednesday and Thursday. Potential for a slight haze as wildfire smoke may again filter into the region. We will feel a slightly warming trend with help from the sun. Highs Wednesday near 70 degrees, then mid 70s to near 80 degrees Thursday. Lows both night into the 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Weak system grazing our area Friday and Saturday. Models not agreeing on placement of this system. The GFS showing directly over us, while the Euro and other models are showing it passing to our south and west. At this early vantage point, we’re keeping a low chance for rainfall Friday night and Saturday. Chance for rainfall returns again Sunday night and early next week. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s for the weekend and early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR. PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE

LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS. HAZE POSSIBLE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. STRAY OVERNIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

