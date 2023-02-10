AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 10TH: 16°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:34 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake-effect showers to flurries ending the workweek. Sunshine in the near future, though. Find out when and for how long below:

TONIGHT:

Winds in favor of lake-enhancement for the evening and overnight. Chance for light showers to flurries continues for the overnight. West to northwest wind 10-20 mph. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Clouds linger Saturday morning with a stray flurry possible. Otherwise, decreasing clouds as high pressure builds back in for the weekend. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Mostly clear and dry for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Low pressure rides up the coast Sunday and Monday, but moisture stays to our southeast. Upper-level moisture from this system moves into the Twin Tiers, just in the form of high-level clouds. Still, mostly sunny and dry Sunday. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Increasing high clouds Monday leading to filtered sunshine. Highs near 50 degrees. Above average temperatures continue for the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: STRAY LAKE-EFFECT. CLOUDY

LOW: 28

SATURDAY: AM FLURRY. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 21

MONDAY: HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

