The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Fire

Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through

Wednesday evening.

047, 048, and 072. WIND…Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

HUMIDITY…afternoon minimum humidity of around 30 percent.

THUNDERSTORMS…None expected.

IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA…

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Fire

Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through

Wednesday evening.

Clinton, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Sullivan, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster Counties. TIMING…Midday Wednesday through Wednesday evening

WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

percent. TEMPERATURES…In the lower 70s.

IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased

risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may

get out of control.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low

relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be

issued.