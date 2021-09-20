Forecast Discussion (09/20/21) AM: Sunshine returns for another day!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 20TH: 72°

Good morning and happy Monday! What a foggy start to the day! Patchy valley fog will continue to lift and dissipate as we progress throughout the morning. Aside from the fog, we will enjoy plenty of sunshine today! An area of high pressure is sitting over the Northeast which has allowed for us to stay dry and clear. These conditions continue today as we enjoy plenty of sunshine and stay dry. Today also started a bit cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s for some. As we head throughout the day, highs will reach the upper 70s, so we will be warming up. The main source for this warmup is a southerly wind which is ushering in warmer air into the Twin Tiers. Overnight, high level clouds start to build into the region. More cloud cover builds in as the overnight hours go by. Lows tonight will sit into the mid 50s. Cloud cover sticks around for Tuesday but we stay dry. This increase in cloud cover is due to an approaching cold front. Highs on Tuesday reach the mid 70s.

On Wednesday, the wet weather returns as a cold front moves through. Currently, there is uncertainty in the exact timing of the front. Right now, shower chances look to increase on Wednesday morning ahead of the cold front. Showers look likely throughout the day on Wednesday as the cold front advances into the region. Uncertainty comes Wednesday night with the fronts movement. Some weather models show it stalling and not moving out until late Thursday. As a result, I kept shower chances for both days. The cold front will be out of here by Friday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday sit into the low to mid 70s. A cooler drier air mass moves in for Friday. This allows for us to sit comfortable temperature and humidity wise while also enjoying some sunshine. A great way to end the work week! Temperatures on Friday sit into the upper 60s. We stay dry through the beginning of Saturday but see the cloud cover build in. A weak cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday which increases our shower chances. Highs over the weekend sit into the upper 60s to low 70s.

