Forecast Discussion (09/21/21) AM: Dry today but showers and storms return tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21ST: 48°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:52 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:07 PM

Today starts off with some cloud cover moving into the Twin Tiers. We will continue to deal with building cloud cover as we head throughout the day. An area of high pressure sits to the northeast of us and is allowing for us to stay dry for another day. Out to our west is a cold front. This cold front is slow moving, so today we are just dealing with the cloud cover ahead of the front before showers and storms work their way in for Wednesday. Today, highs reach the low to mid 70s. Tonight, we see temperatures drop into the low 60s. Cloud cover continues to increase as we head throughout the overnight hours and some showers are possible during the late overnight hours as that cold front slowly advances into our area. Wednesday is when we start to really deal with the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Due to the slow motion of the cold front, we hold onto shower chances throughout the night on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday reach into the mid 70s.

Thursday sees a continuation of the unsettled weather. Shower and storm chances continue as the cold front moves through. By Thursday night, the cold front will be exiting the region. Temperatures on Thursday are sitting into the low 70s. An area of high pressure builds in behind the cold front, so Friday looks good! Sunshine returns with dry and mostly sunny conditions. Highs on Friday sit into the upper 60s, so it will be comfortable as well. What a nice day! Dry conditions hold for most of Saturday with just some increasing cloud cover. A weak cold front moves through Saturday night into Sunday. Showers are possible during the evening and overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday. Some showers may linger into the morning of Sunday but then we start to dry out. Another area of high pressure moves in after that cold front exits which keeps us dry into the beginning of the work week and gives us some breaks in the cloud cover. Temperatures sit into the upper 60s to low 70s through the weekend and for the start of next week.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. WINDY. LATE CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM.

HIGH: 76 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. CLOUD COVER DECREASES AS THE DAY PROGRESSES

HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. LINGERING AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

