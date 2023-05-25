The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY…

WHAT: Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

WHERE: In New York, Oneida, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne and Wyoming counties.

WHEN: From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday.

IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY…

WHAT: Frost.

WHERE: Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern Clinton, Tioga (PA), Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

WHEN: From 1 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday.

IMPACTS: Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill unprotected outdoor vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.