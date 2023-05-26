The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM SATURDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost

formation.

formation. WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Chemung and Tioga counties. In

Pennsylvania, Bradford county.

Pennsylvania, Bradford county. WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

left uncovered. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Deeper river valleys and sheltered

locations have the best chance at seeing frost tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY…

WHAT…Frost.

WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern

Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.

Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties. WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill

unprotected outdoor vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the

cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.