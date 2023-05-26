The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost
formation.
- WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Chemung and Tioga counties. In
Pennsylvania, Bradford county.
- WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Deeper river valleys and sheltered
locations have the best chance at seeing frost tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Frost.
- WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern
Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.
- WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill
unprotected outdoor vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.