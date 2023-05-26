The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Temperatures as low as 37 will result in frost
    formation.
  • WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Chemung and Tioga counties. In
    Pennsylvania, Bradford county.
  • WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
    left uncovered.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Deeper river valleys and sheltered
    locations have the best chance at seeing frost tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Frost.
  • WHERE…Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Northern
    Clinton, Tioga, Northern Lycoming and Sullivan Counties.
  • WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill
    unprotected outdoor vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the
cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.