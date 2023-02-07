AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 15°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:30 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds give way to afternoon sunshine Wednesday. Next disturbance quick to move in. Rain again likely Thursday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Frontal system moves through for the evening, coming along with limited moisture. Showers for the evening, then clouds stick around for the overnight. Winds turning from southwest to out of the northwest as the front passes. Patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle possible late. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Northwest winds bringing lake-enhanced clouds for the morning. Stray flurry possible, best chances staying to our north and west. High pressure takes back hold for the afternoon allowing for gradual clearing. Breezy northwest wind and highs into the mid to upper 40s. Mostly clear evening, then clouds moving in for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Rain becomes likely Thursday as low pressure impacts the region. Pockets of sleet and freezing rain possible in the early morning, which may cause some slick spots for the morning commute. Rain will be steady for the morning, then scattered showers take us through the afternoon. Windy but mild, highs in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Stray showers for the evening, then stubborn clouds stick around for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Dry end to the workweek. Highs Friday again in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Brief back to reality Saturday with colder but seasonable temperatures. Stray showers possible for Friday night into Saturday morning. Warming up again Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: EVENING SHOWERS. CLOUDS CONTINUE.PATCHY DRIZZLE/FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE

LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: STRAY MORNING SHOWER, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 24

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MIX SUN AND CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

