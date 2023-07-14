AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 14th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 14th: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:44 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Isolated showers and storms continue until midnight. When will rain return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Shower and storm chances continue as we get into the first half of the overnight. But after midnight, those chances decrease. We will be mostly cloudy after midnight along with some patchy fog. Temperatures will fall into the mid sixties.

SATURDAY:

We will start off the weekend on the sunny side, but isolated showers and storms return for Saturday afternoon and into the evening. It will be very warm and humid, with highs in the upper eighties to near ninety!!

SUNDAY:

A low pressure system approaches the region to end the weekend. Showers and storms will be with us for the morning, then drying out in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain in the upper eighties.

START OF NEW WORK WEEK:

Dry conditions will continue to start the work week on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs still remaining in the upper eighties. Then some showers and storms return on Tuesday as highs fall back to the low to mid eighties. We dry out again on Wednesday as temperatures rise to the mid eighties. Then showers and storms follow on Thursday. We end the workweek on Friday with chances for showers.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83