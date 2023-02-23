AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 22ND: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 22ND: 18°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:49 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers linger today as we stay active. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Foggy conditions starting our day. The fog will lift throughout the morning. Stray rain showers linger early this morning before we dry out. We stay mainly cloudy today with some breaks in the clouds possible during the afternoon. Any breaks in the clouds look to be short-lived as rain showers return this evening.

TONIGHT:

Winds turn in favor of some lake-effect snow showers tonight and winds increase. Gusts as high as 30-40 mph are possible overnight.

TOMORROW:

Stray snow showers linger into Friday and we stay windy. Otherwise, it is a cloudy end to the week and we are colder.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A weak disturbance is moving through Saturday bringing some scattered snow showers to the area. Windy conditions return for Sunday but it is a dry end to the weekend with mostly cloudy conditions. Our next system to watch is Monday into Tuesday bringing rain and snow to the area. We will keep you updated on this. Dry weather returns by midweek.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LINGERING RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

