AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – An active start to the week with rain to snowfall Monday evening into the early overnight. Staying active this week. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Low pressure moving to our south brings rain to snowfall Monday evening into the early overnight. Quick coating of snow possible on grassy surfaces, but won’t stick around for long. Stray drizzle to flurries for the late night. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

TOMORROW:

Lingering flurries to drizzle possible early with clouds also starting our day. High pressure then takes hold allowing for late day breaks in cloud cover. Breezy north wind keeping us a little cooler than average. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Clouds continue to clear out for the evening, then mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry start to Wednesday with some sunshine. Increasing clouds for the afternoon. Windy, but warmer with highs near 50 degrees. Arctic cold front moves through just before sunset and brings a quick change from rain to snow. Quick coating of snow possible on grassy surfaces. Drying out for the late night. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Cooler in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front with highs near 40 degrees and windy. Mild end to the workweek and start to the weekend, but coming along with occasional rain showers. High pressure builds back in Sunday and for early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: RAIN/SNOW MIX. LINGERING DRIZZLE/FLURRIES LATE & CLOUDS

LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING FLURRIES/SPRINKLES & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY/EVENING RAIN/SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

