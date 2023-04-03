AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 3RD: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 3RD: 29°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warming up for the start of the workweek. Chance for showers with us, best chances being on Wednesday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Boundary draped to our north is the focal point for moisture overnight. Best chances for rainfall in the Southern Tier, but stray light shower or patchy drizzle may linger south. Mostly cloudy and mild for the overnight. Lows into the low 40s.

TOMORROW:

Stray showers possible, best chances still in the Southern Tier. Otherwise, mix of sun and clouds. Highs ranging from near 60 degrees in the Finger Lakes to the mid 60s into the Northern Tier. Mostly to partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Best chances for rainfall this week is on Wednesday as a frontal system moves through the region. Warm front lifts Wednesday morning into the afternoon, bringing the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy south winds helping our temperatures to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs, above average for this time of the year. Cold front approaching the area brings an increasing chance for showers by evening and overnight. Instability present, so thunderstorms also possible. Keeping an eye on our severe weather risk with the main concern being strong gusty winds with this second round of rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.

Little change in temperatures Thursday as the cold front slowly moves through. Highs in the low 60s. Lingering showers and isolated rumbles of thunder for the morning, then decreasing clouds for late day. High pressure settles in Friday and for the weekend helping to dry us out. Slow warming trend into next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS/PATCHY DRIZZLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 41

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS & WINDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

