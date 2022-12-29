AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 29TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 29TH: 19°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Above average temperatures take us into the weekend. How long will it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds for the evening into the overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions with a south wind allowing for temperatures to only drop into the mid 30s to near 40 degrees early in the night, then warm into the low to mid 40s through Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

An approaching front stalls to our west Friday. Few sprinkles may be felt, but best chances staying to our west. Broken clouds for the morning, then a little more sunshine for the afternoon. Mild temperature trend staying strong with the help of a south/southwest wind. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 50s, about 20 degrees above average. Clouds return overnight, helping to keep us mild. Overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK:

Frontal system moves through for the weekend. Chance for showers increases Saturday afternoon and for the overnight. Lingering showers early Sunday before drying out. Precipitation staying as rainfall with mild temperatures continuing. Rainfall totals staying light, mainly a couple tenths of an inch, lowering any hydro concerns. Highs both Saturday and Sunday into the 40s to near 50 degrees. Dry start to early next week before our next weather-maker moves in for midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE LATE

LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CHANCE AM SHOWERS, THEN PARTIAL CLEARING

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter