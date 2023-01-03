AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3RD: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3RD: 18°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild temperatures today with rain moving in. How long does it last? Details below:

TODAY:

It is a cloudy and foggy start to the day. The fog will lift throughout the morning but we hold onto the clouds. Steady rain moves in this morning and continues into the afternoon. It will be moderate to heavy at times. The steady rain becomes rain showers which remain into tonight. As for temperatures, we reach well above average. Our above average temperatures and rain is all from a warm front moving in.

TONIGHT:

Lows tonight are very mild as that warm front stalls across the area and keeps warmer air in place. Rain showers take us through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW:

Above average temperatures remain for Wednesday as that warm front stays stalled across the area. More rounds of rain push through the area as well.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray showers linger into Thursday and temperatures stay above average. The unsettled weather continues into Friday. There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday before we dry out Sunday and see clouds decrease. High temperatures decline going into the weekend and we get closer to average.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter