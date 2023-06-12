AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 12TH: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 12TH: 53°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active start to the workweek. Pleasant Tuesday, but rainfall quick to return. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Rainfall tapers from west to east through sunset. Clearing late with moisture at the surface allowing for fog to develop. Lows near 50 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Tuesday is our best chances for a dry afternoon with some sunshine. Breezy southwest wind helping afternoon temperatures into the low to mid 70s. Stray showers possible after sunset. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather returns for the rest of the workweek. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. Mainly cloudy and cooler than average with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows into the 50s. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a mainly dry weekend. Stray shower possible Saturday with a disturbance to our east. Highs back into the 70s. Chance for showers returns Sunday night and for early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: RAINFALL TAPERS FRM WEST TO EAST. PATCHY FOG LATE

LOW: 49

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 53

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

