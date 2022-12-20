AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 20TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 20TH: 22°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:38 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying quiet midweek courtesy of high pressure, but that won’t last for long. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Partial clearing for the overnight. Staying dry and cold. Lows in the low to mid teens.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday is our best bet at dry conditions. Mix of sun and clouds for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, which is near average for this time of the year. Overnight lows near 20 degrees.

END OF THE WEEK:

Active weather is quick to return. Strong area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes Thursday. Precipitation looks to start as mainly rain by midday, but pockets of a wintry mix also possible. Precipitation quickly turning to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Highs near 40 degrees with a strong south/southeast wind. Gusts over 30 mph at times for late day and overnight. Occasional rain continues for the overnight, which will be heavy at times into Friday morning. Temperatures hold almost steady to near 40 degrees. Occasional rain continues Friday morning and early afternoon. Heavy rain combined with snowmelt causes a concern for minor flooding, mainly for poor drainage areas and small streams/creeks. Next concern turns to increasing winds with an approaching cold front with gusts over 45 mph possible for the afternoon. Cold front moves through, which will lead to a sharp drop in temperatures. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows into the single digits for many. With this sharp drop in temperatures, this poses another concern for a flash freeze. After a full day of rainfall and rapidly dropping temperatures, ice is looking likely with travel hazards yet another concern. Possibility for freezing rain as we transition between rain and snowfall, which will also cause more ice.

Occasional snowfall for the overnight, which will linger Saturday. At this early vantage point, we are looking at light accumulations. Dangerously cold wind chills this weekend, especially Friday night, Christmas Eve. and Christmas morning. Highs Saturday in the teens, then lows back into the single digits. Below zero wind chills possible Friday night, then again overnight into Christmas morning. Christmas day may see a stray shower or flurry with winds in favor of lake-effect. Highs near 20 degrees. Mainly dry start to the new workweek.

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING

LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: SNOW TO RAIN & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: RAIN TO SNOW & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 6

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 18 LOW: 6

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY FLURRY POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 22 LOW: 8

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

